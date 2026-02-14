Need higher value-addition in electronics export, says Niti Aayog
India's electronics exports grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2% between 2015 and 2024, far outpacing global electronics trade growth of 4.4%.
NEW DELHI : The electronics sector has emerged as India's second-largest export segment after petroleum products, but sustaining this momentum will require a shift from assembly-led growth to deeper component manufacturing and a stronger integration into global value chains for higher value goods, Niti Aayog said in the sixth edition of its Trade Watch Quarterly (Q2 FY26) on Friday.