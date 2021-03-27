Electronics manufacturers urge government to reconsider base year for PLI scheme

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI: Electronics manufacturers have asked the Centre to shift the base year for its production linked incentive (PLI) scheme to 2020. The government has set 2019-20 as the base year, saying that PLI benefits will be offered on incremental sales over volumes produced in that year. According to the industry, supply chain constraints and chip shortages worldwide have been making it difficult to meet targets required to qualify for benefits under the scheme.

According to the scheme, the Indian government will offer 4-6% cash incentives to companies on incremental sales made over the base year of 2019-20. Manufacturers are required to surpass the production numbers of the base year to be eligible for incentives. As of now, that seems unlikely for most.

A global shortage of semiconductors is among the main reasons for this. Chip suppliers worldwide have struggled to keep up with demand post the pandemic. The ICEA's letter said Chinese telecom giant Huawei had to procure two years' worth of chips before September, thanks to sanctions placed on the company by the US government. The sanctions were effective from 30 September last year.

The letter also said the recovery from the pandemic hasn’t gone as predicted by various scientific models last year. Constraints placed in order to keep the pandemic in check have affected the manufacturers’ ability to reopen factories and hire talent. The industry has also been grappling in rising prices of ocean freight and more.