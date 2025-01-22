Electronics manufacturing firms tipped to outperform indices this year
Summary
- Buoyed by upcoming government incentives and increasing import substitution opportunities, the stock prices of electronics manufacturing firms are tipped to grow at strong double-digit figures despite scope for valuation corrections.
New Delhi: Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) companies which rallied sharply on stock markets over the past year before last month's decline have room for growth given the expected rollout of government incentives and the inherent growth potential of homegrown companies, multiple analysts said.