Electronics MoS flags off first SemiconIndia FutureDesign roadshow in Gujarat

NEW DELHI :Union Minister of state for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar flagged off the first SemiconIndia FutureDesign roadshow in Gujarat on Monday.
NEW DELHI :Union Minister of state for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar flagged off the first SemiconIndia FutureDesign roadshow in Gujarat on Monday.
“As part of the efforts to give a boost to the semiconductor design industry in India, the ministry launched a series of SemiconIndia FutureDesign roadshows across the country. Reposing faith in PM Narendra Modi’s pitch for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and IndiaTechade, Gujarati Industrialists and HNIs pledged Rs. 1500 Crore for catalyzing the Gujarat’s Startup ecosystem," the ministry of Electronics & IT said in a press release.
“As part of the efforts to give a boost to the semiconductor design industry in India, the ministry launched a series of SemiconIndia FutureDesign roadshows across the country. Reposing faith in PM Narendra Modi’s pitch for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and IndiaTechade, Gujarati Industrialists and HNIs pledged Rs. 1500 Crore for catalyzing the Gujarat’s Startup ecosystem," the ministry of Electronics & IT said in a press release.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Addressing the occasion, Chandrasekhar said that the roadshows have been planned with an aim to inspire the startups, next-gen innovators and industry leaders to invest in Semiconductor Design. It will help create a robust Semiconductor ecosystem in the country, as envisioned by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.
“We intend to take the Semicon India program to every student, every college and make as many young Indians excited by and participate in the Semicon India journey," he added.
The minister also launched the ISRO tested and qualified NavIC Receiver Chipsets at the event. They are ready to be deployed in commercial market.
“The bedrock of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is ‘Atmanirbhar’ State which is driven by ‘Atmanirbhar’ cities and ‘Atmanirbhar’ villages. We will create ‘Atmanirbhar’ Surat, ‘Atmanirbhar’ Ahmedabad, ‘Atmanirbhar’ Rajkot, and many more," the minister said.
Catch all the Industry News
, Banking News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
.