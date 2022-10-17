Electronics MoS flags off first SemiconIndia FutureDesign roadshow in Gujarat

“As part of the efforts to give a boost to the semiconductor design industry in India, the ministry launched a series of SemiconIndia FutureDesign roadshows across the country. Reposing faith in PM Narendra Modi’s pitch for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and IndiaTechade, Gujarati Industrialists and HNIs pledged Rs. 1500 Crore for catalyzing the Gujarat’s Startup ecosystem," the ministry of Electronics & IT said in a press release.