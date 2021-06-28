Electronics PLI extension will help India's manufacturing goals: Industry bodies

“The challenges in the previous year were setting up the manufacturing capacity here and availability of components. Now that air travel has started and movement of goods has become smoother, that has become easier, though it isn’t the way it was earlier," said Paul. “At least for the big global players, their planning is done well in advance, so I think we’ll get a better view about where we stand after about three months as to where we stand with respect to this year," he added.