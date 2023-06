Elon Musk , Tesla chief executive officer will brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi on EV maker’s plans to set up a manufacturing base in India, said a news report by Reuters quoting a source.

Musk will discuss investment plans and outlook with Modi, said the report quoting the source. “Tesla has very strong plans for India, including looking at manufacturing."

The meeting between the two is likely to take place on Tuesday during Modi's state visit to the United States.

Executives of the US automaker visited India and held talks with Indian bureaucrats and ministers last month on establishing a manufacturing base for cars, and also to make batteries in India.

Last year, Tesla shelved its India entry plans due to high import tax structures, but has renewed talks in recent weeks.

During his visit to New York, Modi will meet CEOs, Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians and health sector experts on Tuesday.

Modi is expected to hold talks on various issues with President Biden.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of Modi.

(With inputs from Reuters)