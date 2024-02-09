Embraer, Mahindra sign deal to collaborate on C-390 transport aircraft
The Indian Air Force is looking for a medium transport aircraft that can lift 18-30 tonnes. Embraer pitched the C-390 Millennium multi-mission tactical air transport aircraft, which it showcased in Bengaluru in February, for the project.
With the Indian Air Force assessing its requirements for medium transport aircraft (MTA), Brazilian aerospace giant Embraer and Indian conglomerate Mahindra Group have announced a collaboration to work on C-390 Millennium aircraft.
