Mint Explainer: Why is India blending more ethanol with petrol?
Summary
All commercially available petrol in India has 20% ethanol. The government wants to add more to cut more carbon emissions and save more. But why are customers not happy?
MUMBAI : India achieved its target of blending 20% ethanol into petrol in March 2025—five years ahead of the 2030 deadline. Now, the government has grown more ambitious: It wants to blend more ethanol into petrol.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story