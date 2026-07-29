E-truck, e-bus makers to seek another exemption from localization norms due to non-availability of rare earth magnets

New Delhi: Indian manufacturers of electric trucks and electric buses may seek another extension of exemption from localization rules under the ₹10,900 crore PM E-Drive scheme due to the continuing unavailability of locally made rare earth magnets, according to two people aware of the development and a document reviewed by Mint.
If granted, the exemption would be the third such waiver since localization rules were announced in March 2025. However, China halted the supply of these magnets in April 2025 in retaliation for US tariffs, disrupting the manufacturers’ plans because they could not claim incentives on importing sub-assemblies of these magnet-laden motors, as allowed in the original localization rules.
Six-month extensions were granted in September 2025 and March 2026 and with limited imports allowed by China and local rare earth magnets still unavailable, manufacturers may seek another extension.