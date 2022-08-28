Europe’s energy crisis threatens glass production4 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 06:37 PM IST
Makers of cars, buildings, and bottles all use lots of glass, and are stockpiling and taking other measures to prevent shortages.
European businesses as diverse as car makers, bottle manufacturers and skyscraper builders—not to mention artisanal glassblowers—are preparing for a possible glass shortage if the loss of Russian gas throttles production.