EV battery maker’s sales pitch to the West: We’re not Chinese

LG Energy, which was spun out of LG Chem Ltd. in late 2020, has had setbacks on its path to becoming a publicly traded company. The company originally planned to go public last year, though postponed after its batteries, used in GM’s Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles, caught fire. LG later agreed to pay GM nearly all of the $2 billion in charges related to the recall of roughly 142,000 cars.