EV battery units, OEMs scurry for certification

“We are comfortable with procuring certifications at this point. We supply to a top-3 OEM, and, for them, the batteries are already approved, with production set to begin ahead of the deadline. We managed to get certifications for 75% of our sales. Others are not ready due to some delays in decisions between our customers and us," said Anand Kabra, vice-chairman and managing director of Kabra Extrusion Technik. The company supplies its Battrixx brand of batteries to five of the top 10 two-wheeler manufacturers. Battrixx makes nearly 20,000 li-ion batteries per month.