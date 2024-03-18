EV Policy to intensify competition in Passenger Vehicle segment, auto component makers key beneficiaries, say analysts
New EV policy intensifies competition in the electric PV segment, attracting global OEMs like Tesla. Domestic auto component players stand to benefit from the policy's focus on localization and advanced technology investments.
The new Electric Vehicle Policy is likely to intensify competition in the electric passenger vehicle (PV) segment, but will benefit domestic auto component players due to its emphasis towards localization, analysts said.
Next Story
₹533.1-0.63%
₹419.55-0.46%
₹2,837.250.17%
₹1,547.60.46%
₹141.554.03%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message