Mint Explainer: Are EVs with a small engine the way forward?

Ayaan Kartik
3 min read4 Oct 2026, 05:29 PM IST
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China’s Li Auto’s L6 offers around 212km of electric-only range and a total range of more than 1,300km when the petrol engine is used to generate electricity.
Summary
EV penetration has been slower than carmakers initially anticipated, prompting them to explore ways to address range anxiety. Range-extended electric vehicles (REEVs) are emerging as one possible solution.

New Delhi: The government’s decision to equate range-extended electric vehicles (REEVs) with electric vehicles (EVs) under the latest corporate average fuel efficiency (CAFE) norms for super credits, which allow clean-fuel vehicles to be counted more than once, has sparked debate over the technology’s future in India. Mint takes a look at what this technology is and whether it can work in the Indian market.

What are range-extended electric vehicles?

A REEV has two components: a large battery pack and a small internal combustion engine (ICE). Unlike a conventional hybrid vehicle, the engine cannot directly drive the wheels and is instead used as a generator to produce electricity when the battery charge runs low, increasing the vehicle’s range. The vehicle is driven by an electric motor, with the battery providing most of its power and the engine acting as a backup source of electricity. However, since the engine burns fuel, REEVs still have tailpipe emissions and are not considered zero-emission vehicles.

Also Read | JSW races past Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland in e-bus tender

How much more range can such vehicles offer?

The range depends on the size of the battery and the fuel tank but on average these vehicles offer a substantially higher range than an EV. For example, China’s Li Auto’s L6 offers around 212km of electric-only range and a total range of more than 1,300km when the petrol engine is used to generate electricity. The Deepal S07 offers more than 200km of electric range and a total range of over 1,000km. The key advantage is that the vehicle can continue running on electricity even after the battery’s charge is depleted, with the engine acting as a generator.

Why do automakers think they are needed?

EV penetration has been slower than carmakers originally anticipated, prompting them to find ways to curb range anxiety for these vehicles globally. A section of carmakers has also started to push for such cars in the Indian market. The chief executive of JSW Motors recently welcomed the government’s decision to incentivize REEVs in the CAFE norms.

Also Read | CAFE-III gives carmakers a 3-year cushion to self-attest fuel efficiency tech

Are they becoming popular globally?

Ford, Hyundai, Stellantis and Suzuki are among the companies globally that have announced work on the technology, which is now starting to gain mainstream attention. According to January 2026 projections by Trendforce, REEVs will reach 3 million units by 2030, doubling from 2025 levels. But to be sure, it is not a new technology, as Chinese automakers such as Li One began producing vehicles with it back in 2019. Several other Chinese carmakers such as Leapmotor, Xpeng and Deepal have entered the segment.

Will they launch in India?

A section of the industry has lobbied the government to treat REEVs as equal to EVs, not only under the CAFE norms but also under the goods and services tax (GST) regime. There is no clarity on how these vehicles will be taxed in the Indian market. JSW has emerged as one of the frontrunners to introduce the tech, with its joint venture with SAIC Motor, JSW MG Motor India, unveiling a platform in August on which the firm can build REEVs. Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki will have access to the technology owing to their parent companies. Mahindra & Mahindra has also said that developing REEVs is just one step below EVs, so it should not be too complex, but it has not committed to a launch.

About the Author

Ayaan Kartik

Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.

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