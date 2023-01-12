EVs, cleaner fuel technologies grab the spotlight at Auto Expo

EVs, cleaner fuel technologies grab the spotlight at Auto Expo1 min read . 12:19 AM IST
Automakers unveiled their plans for a cleaner battery-powered future on the first day of India’s premier auto show, which returned after a three-year gap
Leading the charge, Tata Motors’ passenger vehicle segment announced its ambitious goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2040, showcasing technologies to make mobility more environment-friendly, and reducing its reliance on fossil fuel-burning engines.
Despite automakers expressing confidence in India’s passenger vehicle market following its rise to become the world’s third-largest, they also conveyed a sense of caution for the year ahead, considering potential global challenges and a natural decline in demand after a prolonged period of growth.
On the opening day, only select passenger vehicle companies presented notable debuts, while commercial vehicle makers and automotive parts suppliers displayed technologies such as hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and hydrogen-internal combustion engines.
The expo also saw record participation from startups, with a focus on electric two and three-wheelers.
China’s BYD, the world’s largest EV maker, unveiled its luxury electric sedan Seal prior to its 2023 launch in India.
The company aims to capture 40% of India’s electric vehicle market by the end of the decade. BYD, the maker of Blade batteries, said it needs a contract manufacturer to support its next stage of growth in India even as it starts delivery of its Atto 3 EV this week.
South Korean carmakers Hyundai Motor and Kia didn’t launch any new product at the expo, but Hyundai showcased its flagship all-electric SUV, Ioniq 5, with the fanfare associated with the company’s long-time brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan. The Ioniq 5 is the first model by Hyundai to be offered on the dedicated born electric E-GMP (electric global modular platform).
Kia India introduced its electric concept, EV9, alongside exhibiting the KA4, a luxury RV or MPV.
The carmaker, Hyundai Motor’s sister brand, also reiterated its investment of ₹2,000 crore in India for EV-related research and development, production, and infrastructure development.
Auto parts maker Cummins Group India made its debut at the Auto Expo 2023 by showcasing the commercial vehicle industry’s first fuel-agnostic platform and diverse range of hydrogen technologies power solutions. Lexus India also made its debut at the event, unveiling the all-new 5th generation RX.
The absence of large two-wheeler makers, as well as Mahindra and Mahindra, was felt, as was the lack of big, crowd-pulling launches by mass-market carmakers, with the exception of Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki.