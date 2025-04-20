Industry
Wrong turn? After decades making ICE parts, they decided to make EVs. It hasn’t gone well
Ayaan Kartik 10 min read 20 Apr 2025, 07:40 PM IST
Summary
- Auto component suppliers Greaves Cotton, Tube Investments and Pinnacle Industries have suffered combined losses of close to ₹1,600 crore since they began their EV journey. The auto components industry is worth ₹6.14 trillion, and all three companies have made plenty of money there. So, why change?
New Delhi: In 2018, Greaves Cotton Ltd, an engine manufacturer that traces its origins back to 1859, sensed an opportunity in the country’s nascent electric two-wheeler market. And that made it do something unusual for an auto ancillary company—it entered the world of vehicle manufacturing, acquiring a majority stake in the Ratan Tata-backed electric scooter maker Ampere for ₹77 crore. Within a year, the Mumbai-based company increased its stake for a total investment of over ₹120 crore.
