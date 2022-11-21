Export duty roll back to boost local steel companies

The Indian steel industry is well placed to increase exports in a price sensitive global commodity environment, said analysts. Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Jindal Steel and Power are set to benefit from this decision, said Vijaykumar. The trigger for the decision might be the 16.7% contraction in exports in October. Unless exports pick up, India may not achieve the growth rate in gross domestic product for FY23 and FY24. This could be the macroeconomic significance of this decision, said Vijaykumar.