Factories hum again as output expands in Sep

The surge in factory activity could be partly attributed to firms ramping up production to meet festive demand and exporters recapturing markets that collapsed when countries locksed down. CARE Ratings chief economist Madan Sabnavis, however, cautioned against an overly optimistic interpretation of the survey number. It cannot be compared with similar levels in the past when the economy was booming, he said. “The improvement in PMI manufacturing was expected as it shows improvement month-on-month, which corresponds with the unlock process. There is definitely progress, but it cannot be equated with say IIP (Index of Industrial Production) growth, which will most likely be negative in September albeit at a single-digit level," he added.