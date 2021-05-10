Factories’ hum becomes faint as covid wave rages

According to data released by Joint Plant Committee, steel exports fell 26% to 0.95 million tonnes in April from the preceding month, and imports dropped 27% to 0.36 million tonnes. The drop in exports in April has been attributed to the second wave of the pandemic, with ships from India being quarantined at export destinations for 14 days, reducing the demand for Indian exports. Domestic steel consumption also fell 26% to 6.72 million tonnes in April from the preceding month as demand in auto and consumer durables were hit due to local lockdowns.

