Factory output: IIP rises by 10.3% in August
The manufacturing sector's output increases by 9.3% in August 2023
The industrial output rose in August as the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) increased by 10.3%, showed the official data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Thursday.
According to the latest IIP data, the industrial growth in August 2023 is the highest in 14 months.
In August 2022, the IIP had contracted by 0.7%.
The manufacturing sector's output increased by 9.3% in August 2023.
Mining production registered a rise of 12.3% during the month.
Power output jumped 15.3% in August 2023.
The factory output for July 2023 has been revised to 6% from 5.7% earlier.
As per the data released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation, in April-August 2023 the IIP grew by 6.1%, compared to 7.7% in the same period a year ago.
The retail inflation fell to a three-month low in September on the back of softer vegetable prices, but remained above 4%, a target that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
has signalled would be key before easing rates.
Annual retail inflation rose 5.02% in September from 6.83% the previous month.
