Factory output: IIP rises by 10.3% in August

The manufacturing sector's output increases by 9.3% in August 2023

The industrial output rose in August as the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) increased by 10.3%, showed the official data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the latest IIP data, the industrial growth in August 2023 is the highest in 14 months.

In August 2022, the IIP had contracted by 0.7%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The manufacturing sector's output increased by 9.3% in August 2023.

Mining production registered a rise of 12.3% during the month.

Power output jumped 15.3% in August 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The factory output for July 2023 has been revised to 6% from 5.7% earlier.

As per the data released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation, in April-August 2023 the IIP grew by 6.1%, compared to 7.7% in the same period a year ago.

Inflation The retail inflation fell to a three-month low in September on the back of softer vegetable prices, but remained above 4%, a target that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

has signalled would be key before easing rates.

Annual retail inflation rose 5.02% in September from 6.83% the previous month.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!