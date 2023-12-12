Hello User
Factory output: IIP rises to 16-month high of 11.7% in October

Factory output: IIP rises to 16-month high of 11.7% in October

Livemint

The industrial production growth increased to a 16-month high of 11.7% in October, on growth in manufacturing, mining and electricity sectors.

In August, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) increased by 10.3%. Photo: Bloomberg

In August, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) increased by 10.3%, showed the National Statistical Office data.

