Firms need to set up separate Co., invest Rs100-300 cr to claim textile PLI

The rate of incentive under the PLI would be 15 per cent for Part 1 ( ₹600 crore turnover) of the scheme that will come down by 100 basis points in each of five years (FY25-29) with last year providing incentive of 11 per cent. Similarly, part 2 of the scheme will provide incentive of 11 per cent in the first performance year and 7 per cent in the last year.