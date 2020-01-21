New Delhi: Market researcher Nielsen India on Tuesday maintained a stable outlook for India’s fast moving consumer goods sector that has been reeling under a slump in consumer demand across urban and rural households. In its annual forecast for the sector, Nielsen said it expects fast moving consumer goods to post a 9-10% value growth for the full year, in line with a 9.7% growth rate reported for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Nielsen follows a January-December year. In 2018, the FMCG industry grew 13.5%.

On Tuesday, the company that tracks demand for goods of daily use across retail channels also posted its quarterly update for the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the fourth quarter, the FMCG sector grew at 7.3% across India, a sharp drop from the high double digit growth it registered in the year ago period. The insights firm that tracks sales of goods such as soaps, biscuits, and shampoos online has also included e-commerce sales in its latest quarterly forecast for the sector.

“The last quarter of 2019 saw the FMCG industry grow at 6.6%, and 7.3% along with e-commerce, indicating an arrest as against the sharp slowdown witnessed in the previous quarters. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the FMCG sector grew in high double digits at 15.7%," Nielsen said in its eighth edition of the quarterly FMCG Snapshot. “2019 has been a tough year for the FMCG industry with over four point decline, but we do see it stabilising in the last quarter of the year. A mix of macro economic factors and channel and zone factors driven by manufacturers, coupled with consolidation of small players have been instrumental in the slowdown," Prasun Basu, South Asia zone president, Nielsen Global Connect.

Earlier in 2019, Nielsen had revised its annual forecast for the sector to 9-10% from 11-12% on weakening rural demand.

The slowdown in the fourth quarter was aggravated in general trade where small shops and kiranas continue to face a credit squeeze. Moreover, erratic rainfalls in north and west India, high consumer price inflation—especially towards the end of the year, and job losses forced households to cut back on discretionary spends, Nielsen said.

Basu, however, added that 2020 offers a stable outlook for the industry arresting the 2019 decline.

