Foreign carmakers take the old route, look to revive sedan segment

Over the past six months, at least three foreign carmakers—Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Honda Cars India Ltd and Skoda India—have upgraded their sedan models in a bid to revive sales in a segment that accounts for less than a tenth of India’s car market, which is now dominated by sport utility vehicles (SUVs).
On Tuesday, Skoda unveiled updates to the Slavia and premium Superb sedan slated for a re-entry, with the brand’s top executive telling Mint that a lack of new product action in the segment had contributed to declining consumer interest and that a fresh product could help revive demand.