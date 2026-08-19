Foreign carmakers take the old route, look to revive sedan segment

Ayaan Kartik
4 min read19 Aug 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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2023 Hyundai Verna(Hyundai)
Summary
Foreign carmakers are taking a contrasting approach to homegrown carmakers, which have been pushing SUVs.

Over the past six months, at least three foreign carmakers—Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Honda Cars India Ltd and Skoda India—have upgraded their sedan models in a bid to revive sales in a segment that accounts for less than a tenth of India’s car market, which is now dominated by sport utility vehicles (SUVs).

On Tuesday, Skoda unveiled updates to the Slavia and premium Superb sedan slated for a re-entry, with the brand’s top executive telling Mint that a lack of new product action in the segment had contributed to declining consumer interest and that a fresh product could help revive demand.

Hyundai and Honda are also betting that upgrades to their offerings—the Hyundai Verna and the Honda City—will revive segment sales, even as analysts remain sceptical about the prospects given the continued dominance of SUVs.

Also Read | SUVs are destroying Indian sedan sales, but not for luxury carmakers

“If you look at the sedans, perhaps Skoda is one of the largest or one among the very few large automakers who still have a very big sedan portfolio,” Ashish Gupta, brand director at Skoda India, told Mint.

“I do believe that the sedan body style is here to stay. It is also partially due to other automakers pulling back from sedans. So, we continue to believe in the sedan body style that defines our brand, not only in India, but worldwide. And I think there is its own unique space that we will continue to occupy,” he said.

Slavia’s facelift marks the first major update to the car since its February 2022 launch.

Changing lane

It is a contrasting approach to that of homegrown carmakers. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has focused exclusively on SUVs, while Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd sells one sedan, the Tigor, across the passenger and fleet segments.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd also has just one sedan in its portfolio—the Dzire, which was the highest-selling car in 2025-26, driven by demand from both passengers and cab operators.

In March, Hyundai said it had upgraded the Verna to “reignite” the sedan market. In an earnings call on 8 May, Hyundai India managing director and chief executive Tarun Garg said the model was showing early signs of positive buyer response. The Verna’s last major upgrade was in March 2023.

“With respect to the domestic segment mix, SUVs continue to be the major contributor to our volumes. Notably, hatches and sedans showed growth during the (March) quarter, aided by goods and services tax benefits and our product actions,” Garg said.

Also Read | Why Mahindra sees an upside in Chinese carmakers' global inroads

Honda Cars India launched an upgraded Honda City in May in hopes of reviving the car's sales and boosting volumes. This facelift came after three years.

“Sedans, we believe, have a very strong relevance to a lot of customers in India, and that's the reason why we have the City,” Kunal Behl, vice president of marketing and sales, said during a press conference in May.

Rumble strip

However, the numbers reveal the challenge facing the sedan segment. According to industry estimates, sedans accounted for just under a tenth of the 4.7-million-unit passenger vehicle market in FY26, down from nearly one-fifth in FY19. Over the same period, SUVs' share more than doubled, rising from about a fourth to over half of the market.

Data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) showed that sales growth of several flagship sedan models lagged the industry’s 9% growth in FY26. Honda’s largest-selling sedan, the Amaze, saw sales rise 0.6% to 32,905 units, while City sales fell 34% to 7,197 units.

Hyundai Verna’s sales fell 36% to 9,925 units in FY26. The cumulative sales of Skoda’s two sedans, Octavia and Slavia, fell 7% to 14,478 units.

Experts say growth in the segment will only return if top carmakers take product actions that introduce meaningful changes to their models.

“Good products can always generate excitement. There was no exciting product in the sedan segment, while there were lots in the SUV segment,” Subhabrata Sengupta, partner at Avalon Consulting, said.

Also Read | Ather, Hero look to tech features to boost earnings

Puneet Gupta, director at Mobility Global, an auto analytics firm, said that given that some leading carmakers are not currently competing in the sedan segment, there is a clear opportunity for others to gain share, particularly due to relatively low competitive intensity.

“While some product activity is expected, the broader global shift towards SUVs, driven partly by electrification, could structurally constrain sedan growth, as the body style is generally less suited to EV packaging and consumer preferences are increasingly tilted towards SUVs. However, in the near term, brands with a strong sedan portfolio could still leverage the relatively open competitive landscape to drive growth,” Gupta said.

“In a market as large as India, there will always be a sizeable customer base that continues to value the practicality, efficiency and driving dynamics of sedans,” he added.

About the Author

Ayaan Kartik

Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.

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