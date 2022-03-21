Foxconn running at full capacity in Shenzhen after covid-19 restrictions lifted

There are signs that public frustration is growing as more cities roll out restrictions similar to those from the early days of the pandemic. Some people questioned why China wasn’t opening up like other countries; others complained of being unable to return home to see family for three Lunar New Years in a row. On Douban, a social-media platform popular with book lovers, users inserted keywords such as “nucleic-acid test" and “health codes" into ancient Chinese poems and classic foreign novels, expressing their feelings of helplessness over the restrictions.