Foxconn ends chip pact with Vedanta

Foxconn ends chip pact with Vedanta5 min read 10 Jul 2023, 11:49 PM IST
The 60:40 partnership could have set up the country’s first semiconductor manufacturing unit under the $10 billion government-backed financial incentive scheme, and was once estimated to be ahead of two other consortia in the fray for getting the sops
New Delhi: Foxconn Technology Group has pulled out of its joint venture with Vedanta Ltd that had planned to invest $20 billion in India for setting up a semiconductor fabrication unit, display unit and semiconductor assembly and testing unit.
