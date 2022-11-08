Fresh push for APIs under PLI scheme

“For 7 [kinds of] APIs, for which we don’t have people (applications) yet, we are again calling for application. And the last date for applying is 21 November. We understand that PLI 2.0 is going as per the plan and the aim is to cover all the major pharma products under PLI pharma. As of now, it is too early to say anything about which PLI pharma scheme is going well because none of them have crossed the production year," said a government official on condition of anonymity.