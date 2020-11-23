Gadakri urges auto component makers to focus on product quality

NEW DELHI: Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday urged automobile component makers to adhere to international manufacturing standards for vehicle accessories, spare parts and safety features as well as devices, improve quality of products, and reduce cost.

“This is very important, I have requested the Indian manufacturers not to be cost centric but quality centric. The quality is important...You should understand approach of the consumer now, they need good quality," Gadkari said at industry event Auto Serve 2020.

The minister said is equally important to have fuel that is indigenous, non-polluting, and cost-effective.

Gadkari added that it was "disturbing" to see the quality as well as the standard of buses and trucks plying on the roads, especially in backdrop of the number of road accidents reported every year.

The minister urged the industry to increase the use of alternative fuels, such as ethanol, bio-diesel and adopt electric vehicles, which will not only help keep the fuel import bill under check but also reduce pollution. "We have been dependent on the import of crude oil, which is not good. Somewhere, we need to make indigenous alternative for all the things."

Over the last few years, the government has incentivised the adoption of electric buses, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers for commercial purposes by reduced goods and services tax on EVs, among other steps. Adoption of e-mobility is expected to reduce India’s dependence on oil imports, address the issue of vehicular emission and its switch to an eco-friendly public transport system.

Gaskari also said the government has sanctioned 670 electric buses in Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Chandigarh and as well as over 200 charging stations in Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat and Port Blair under the second phase of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme, in its attempt to boost electric mobility.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via