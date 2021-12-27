Gadkari calls for manufacturing flex fuel vehicles

Further in line with Prime Minister’s initiatives of launching three E-100 ethanol dispensing stations at Pune on the occasion of World Environment Day, and MoPNG’s (Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas) regulation, which stipulates that in addition to conventional fuel, the authorised entities are required to install facility for marketing at least one new- generation alternate fuel viz, Compressed Natural Gas(CNG), Bio-fuels, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Electric vehicle charging points etc., complying with various statutory guidelines, immediate steps need to be taken to introduce flex fuel engine vehicles, the statement added.

