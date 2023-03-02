NEW DELHI : Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday met Austrian delegation led by Ambassador of Republic of Austria to India Katharina Wieser and invited Austrian companies to set up plants for manufacturing ropeways and cable car components and equipment in India.

In the meeting, views were exchanged on the latest technologies and innovations in the road infrastructure development and green technologies. Representatives from Austrian Companies apprised the minister about the various innovative technologies and the innovative products being manufactured by them.

Gadkari informed several ropeways and cable car projects are being executed by India. He appreciated the high quality of the ropeways and cable cars components and equipment are being manufactured by Austrian companies and emphasized on collaboration in technology transfer and manufacturing the same in India.

He also invited the companies to set up manufacturing plants in India to reduce the overall costs.

“Deliberations also took place about other potential areas of collaboration such as new technologies in highways construction, tunnel construction, electronic toll systems, intelligent transportation systems, traffic management systems, green technologies tunnel monitoring systems and road safety," the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said.

The meeting paved the way for strengthening India’s continued partnership and developmental cooperation with Austria for bringing innovations in the road transport sector and develop effective solutions to contemporary challenges in Transportation and Logistics.

The Austrian ambassador also invited Gadkari to Austria.