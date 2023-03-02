Gadkari meets Austrian delegation, invites firms to manufacture ropeway, cable car components
- In the meeting, views were exchanged on the latest technologies and innovations in the road infrastructure development and green technologies
NEW DELHI : Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday met Austrian delegation led by Ambassador of Republic of Austria to India Katharina Wieser and invited Austrian companies to set up plants for manufacturing ropeways and cable car components and equipment in India.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×