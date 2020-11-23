New Delhi: Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways & MSME, on Monday said that government is trying to create an ecosystem to accelerate the uptake of electric vehicles in the country.

While addressing a virtual conference ‘9th Edition of Auto Serve 2020‘Electric Mobility Conference 2020-Seizing Opportunities in New Normal", Gadkari said government aims at creating core global competencies in India by facilitating seamless integration of the automotive industry with the world. Gadkari asked the auto industry to come together to work jointly towards achieving broader national agenda of reducing pollution.

He elaborated a number of steps that Government has taken to promote electric vehicles which include reduction in GST to 5%, allowing delinking of battery cost of 2-3 wheelers from vehicle cost as it accounts for nearly 30% of the cost etc. Battery charging ecosystem is very important, as such he said. Government is planning set up at least one electric vehicle charging kiosk at around 69 thousand petrol pumps across the country to induce people to go for electric mobility, he said.

Addressing 9th Edition of Auto Serve 2020 - 'Seizing Opportunities in New Normal' https://t.co/qb55SnRESf — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) November 23, 2020

Gadkari also said, “Government is also working towards making India a global automobile manufacturing hub in next five years.’ This is my dream, he stressed. This will also contribute in fulfilling the Prime Minister’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Gadkari added.

He stressed that India is poised to become global automobile manufacturing hub in next 5 years. This, he felt, is possible as our auto industry has made significant strides in terms of development of different designs and models, robust R&D, huge market, stable government frame-work and bright & young engineering minds. He added India already is the largest manufacturer of two-wheelers in the world.

Considering the huge potential of the sector, government has earmarked over ₹51000 crore for this sector under Production Linked Incentive (PLI), the highest amongst the 10 champion sectors, he said. He also stated that there is a huge requirement of about 25 million skilled jobs in the automobile sector in near future.

Gadkari further called upon the automobile industry to push for manufacturing flex engines, which has versatility to use petrol or ethonal/CNG as fuels. He stressed that the Indian auto industry need to follow the example of Brazil and US auto sectors in this regard.

Gadkari also said that the government is working towards making e-Highway on Delhi and Mumbai Expressway. He added that auto sector should look at making different variants including double decker busses to cater to the market needs.

