Getting raw material a challenge: CII study

“About 46% of CEOs indicated that rising input prices will affect their profit by 5-10% during H1 FY23, followed by another 28% who expect a bigger hit to profit by 10-20%," it said. Nearly 57% of the respondents said firms absorbed the input price rise, while 44% felt their revenue growth will be in the range of 10% to 20% during the period under consideration. As per the survey report, about 50% of the CEOs expect inflation to be in the range of 7-8% during H1 FY23. Besides most CEOs expected monetary tightening to continue as inflation remains well beyond the Reserve Bank of India’s comfort zone.