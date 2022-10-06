Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Manufacturing /  Glenmark launches drug for uncontrolled diabetes in India

Glenmark launches drug for uncontrolled diabetes in India

Mumbai-based Glenmark has launched medicine for the type-2 diabetics in India 
2 min read . 11:42 AM ISTLivemint

Glenmark pharmaceuticals launched Lobeglitazone medicine in India for the treatment of type-2 diabetes in adults. The drug aims to improve insulin resistance in diabetics

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

To tackle the problem of insulin resistance in type-2 diabetics, Glenmark launched Lobeglitazone in India for the first time. The medicine helps in making body cells more receptive to insulin.

To tackle the problem of insulin resistance in type-2 diabetics, Glenmark launched Lobeglitazone in India for the first time. The medicine helps in making body cells more receptive to insulin.

With this, Glenmark has become the first pharmaceutical company to launch Thiazolidinedione Lobeglitazone drug which works as an insulin sensitiser. The anti‐diabetic medication will be marketed under the brand name LOBG and will be sold for 10 per tablet.

With this, Glenmark has become the first pharmaceutical company to launch Thiazolidinedione Lobeglitazone drug which works as an insulin sensitiser. The anti‐diabetic medication will be marketed under the brand name LOBG and will be sold for 10 per tablet.

Also Read: Top 3 stocks to buy over next 2-3 quarters: Here are HDFC Securities' picks

Also Read: Top 3 stocks to buy over next 2-3 quarters: Here are HDFC Securities' picks

Glenmark's Lobeglitazone will provide not only improve glycemic(sugar) levels in uncontrolled diabetics, but it will also create a new pathway to treat insulin resistance in India.

Glenmark's Lobeglitazone will provide not only improve glycemic(sugar) levels in uncontrolled diabetics, but it will also create a new pathway to treat insulin resistance in India.

Around 40 per cent of diabetics in India suffer from Insulin resistance

“As per the International Diabetes Federation, diabetes affects 74 million adults in India, of which, around 40% of them seem to be insulin‐resistant. As a leading solutions provider in India for the treatment of diabetes, we are proud to introduce LOBG; an innovative and affordable drug, which will help in tackling insulin resistance among adult patients suffering from uncontrolled Type 2 diabetes in the country," said Alok Malik, EVP & Business Head ‐ India Formulations, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

Around 40 per cent of diabetics in India suffer from Insulin resistance

“As per the International Diabetes Federation, diabetes affects 74 million adults in India, of which, around 40% of them seem to be insulin‐resistant. As a leading solutions provider in India for the treatment of diabetes, we are proud to introduce LOBG; an innovative and affordable drug, which will help in tackling insulin resistance among adult patients suffering from uncontrolled Type 2 diabetes in the country," said Alok Malik, EVP & Business Head ‐ India Formulations, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

Also Read: WHO alerts public on India-made cough syrups linked to numerous child deaths due to kidney damage: What are the risks?

Also Read: WHO alerts public on India-made cough syrups linked to numerous child deaths due to kidney damage: What are the risks?

Insulin is a hormone that is produced in the human body by the pancreas to use sugar in the form of energy. There are many causes of type-2 diabetes ranging from low insulin levels, to high insulin resistance of human body organs.

Insulin is a hormone that is produced in the human body by the pancreas to use sugar in the form of energy. There are many causes of type-2 diabetes ranging from low insulin levels, to high insulin resistance of human body organs.

People suffering from type-2 diabetes often face the problem of their organs being unable to use insulin for breaking down sugar to generate energy. This leads to an increase in blood sugar levels causing diabetes.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

People suffering from type-2 diabetes often face the problem of their organs being unable to use insulin for breaking down sugar to generate energy. This leads to an increase in blood sugar levels causing diabetes.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Glenmark medicine was approved by the Indian drug regulator, Drug Controller General of India, for manufacturing and marketing based on a randomized, double‐blind Phase 3 clinical trial. The trial results indicated a faster and improved glycemic control with Lobeglitazone.

Glenmark medicine was approved by the Indian drug regulator, Drug Controller General of India, for manufacturing and marketing based on a randomized, double‐blind Phase 3 clinical trial. The trial results indicated a faster and improved glycemic control with Lobeglitazone.

Glenmark's earlier medicines have also contributed to the effective treatment of patients suffering from type-2 diabetes. The company launched the DPP4 inhibitor in India for the first time. It also began manufacturing a fixed dose combination of Teneligliptin + Metformin. The company launched Remogliflozin, a novel SGLT‐2 inhibitor in 2019.

Glenmark's earlier medicines have also contributed to the effective treatment of patients suffering from type-2 diabetes. The company launched the DPP4 inhibitor in India for the first time. It also began manufacturing a fixed dose combination of Teneligliptin + Metformin. The company launched Remogliflozin, a novel SGLT‐2 inhibitor in 2019.

As per the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), as much as 125 million people will be suffering from diabetes by 2045. The alarming situation requires the need to launch more such medicines and lifestyle changes.

As per the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), as much as 125 million people will be suffering from diabetes by 2045. The alarming situation requires the need to launch more such medicines and lifestyle changes.

 

 

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.