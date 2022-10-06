Glenmark launches drug for uncontrolled diabetes in India

Around 40 per cent of diabetics in India suffer from Insulin resistance

“As per the International Diabetes Federation, diabetes affects 74 million adults in India, of which, around 40% of them seem to be insulin‐resistant. As a leading solutions provider in India for the treatment of diabetes, we are proud to introduce LOBG; an innovative and affordable drug, which will help in tackling insulin resistance among adult patients suffering from uncontrolled Type 2 diabetes in the country," said Alok Malik, EVP & Business Head ‐ India Formulations, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.