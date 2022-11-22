Glenmark Pharma reaches settlement agreement with Pfizer for Axitinib Tablets

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is an innovation‐driven global pharmaceutical company with a presence across Specialty, Generics and OTC businesses. It focuses on the key therapeutic areas of respiratory, dermatology and oncology. The company has 10 world‐class manufacturing facilities spread across 4 continents and operations in over 80 countries. Glenmark is ranked among the world’s top 100 biopharmaceutical companies and among the world’s top 50 companies in the off‐patent sector

