Glimmer of hope for urban consumption may not suffice

Amit Shah, head of India equity research at BNP Paribas, said, “With the aftermath of the pandemic slowly receding, urban consumption has shown good resilience." On the other hand, rural demand can be a dampener, considering that the monsoon has been muted this time compared to the past two years. “Nonetheless, we feel the worst is over for consumption. We have seen consumption demand growth of 6-8% two-year CAGR in the past four quarters, and over FY21-23, we expect 10-12% CAGR. What makes us more confident is that we are seeing consumer discretionary doing well," Shah said. CAGR is compound annual growth rate.