Global chip crisis hits auto makers hard

In broadly weaker global stock markets, automotive shares came under pressure as quarterly earnings rolled in. VW’s widely traded preference shares fell sharply in opening trading and were down 3.29% by late morning. Stellantis shares initially rose in early Milan trading, but fell back by midday when they were trading nearly unchanged from the previous close. Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, which reports next week, were down 1.5%, while Daimler AG, which reports Friday, were trading 0.7% lower.