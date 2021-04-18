NEW DELHI : Electronics and appliances manufacturer, Godrej has claimed that the indigenisation ratio of products used in appliances such as air conditioners will go up by 75% in the next three to five years.

An official of the company, in a PTI report, claimed that they plan to achieve this indigenisation in view of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme by the government for air-conditioners, to encourage the brands to invest and create a component ecosystem.

Godrej Appliances is also aiming at increasing the value in sales by around 15%, in comparison to the year 2019. The company expects pent-up demand and new work from home culture to aid sales this year.

Godrej Appliances Business Head and Executive Vice-President Kamal Nandi said, "We expect around 15-20% growth (in value terms) in the AC market this year in comparison to 2019."

In terms of prices, buyers might experience a further uptick in costs of products. Godrej Appliances had recently announced price hike which was attributed to inflationary pressure on the raw material inputs. The company claims they might have to take up another hike if the costs continued to grow.

When being asked about any possible impact on the sale of AC due to curfew in Maharashtra and some other parts of the country, Nandi said it may have an impact of around 15 per cent on the sale but it could be realised once the market opens.

Godrej Appliance has around 5-6% share of the residential AC market; while in the washing machine, it has around 10%; and 15% in refrigerators, said Nandi.

The company recently added a new manufacturing line for AC at its Shirwal, Pune-based plant, which would augment its production capacity of four lakh units per annum with an investment of around ₹50 crore.

Besides AC, its Shirwal plant also manufactures washing machines, refrigerators, chest freezers, and medical refrigerators.

When asked about the indigenisation efforts of the company, Nandi said that currently, it has gone for backward integration for residential AC and now, components such as heat exchangers, IDU, ODU are manufactured by it.

"We are still dependent on a lot of imported components such as compressors and electronic. We are working towards indigenising them," he said.

The company expects that after the PLI scheme announced by the government, several brands operating here would invest in components.

"Over a period of the next 3-5 years, we should be able to increase the value addition from the current 35-40% to 70-75%," he added.

Currently, components such as inverter PCBs and compressors are imported by the company.

"With the PLI scheme coming for AC, there would big and small investments coming in this country, and we should either locally purchase them or indigenise them," he said.

Nandi added that now, Godrej Appliances has almost completed the indigenisation process for its refrigerator segment, where except for a few electronic components, everything is sourced domestically.

"We are manufacturing here almost every part taking help of the local component ecosystem, and component in very small quantity is imported," he said.

For washing machines as well, the company is almost manufacturing here with the help of the local component ecosystem except for some electronic inputs.

According to Nandi, who also heads the industry body CEAMA, currently on an average, the manufacturers import 75 per cent of component (by value) for a residential AC and the rest 25% is done through local value additions.

"However, I expect this to be reversed in the next five-six years," he said.

