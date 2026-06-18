Govt may expand construction equipment localization scheme to include port infra, container components

Manas PimpalkhareSubhash Narayan
2 min read18 Jun 2026, 01:43 PM IST
logo
The move aims to reduce India's dependence on imported high-precision mechanical and hydraulic components.
Summary
Originally proposed in the FY27 budget with 200 crore allocated, discussions focus on incentivizing local manufacturing due to rising demand in construction and shipbuilding sectors.

NEW DELHI: The central government is considering expanding the ambit of a construction equipment localization scheme announced in the FY27 Union Budget to include components used to build port infrastructure and containers, according to two people aware of the development.

The scheme, originally designed to incentivize local manufacturing capacity of specialized construction equipment spare parts, was allocated 200 crore under the heavy industries ministry for FY27. However, it has not been notified yet. Construction equipment includes bulldozers, road rollers, tunnel-boring machines, excavators, backhoe loaders, crawler cranes, and asphalt pavers.

“Talks are ongoing on this matter. There is a proposal being considered to widen the ambit of the construction equipment scheme to cover some port infrastructure components and even some parts used to build containers,” a government official said on condition of anonymity.

Also Read | India plans to award construction-ready road contracts in bid to curb delays

The scheme was likely to have an outlay of 14,300 crore over seven years, with 12-16% incentives for manufacturers on investments above 500 crore, Mint reported on 12 March.

“Recent discussions between industry and policymakers have focused on whether there can be inclusion of components used in shipping and port infrastructure,” the second person aware of the development said, requesting anonymity as these discussions are private.

Both sectors—construction as well as shipping and ports—require similar mechanical components, experts said.

Construction equipment and equipment used on ports and ships do share common mechanical and structural components as both sectors require components suited for high stress, heavy payloads and harsh weather conditions,” said Jagannarayan Padmanabhan, senior director and global head-consulting at Crisil Intelligence.

Hydraulic components used in construction machinery like excavators as well as port-handling equipment such as ship-to-shore cranes and spreaders utilize identical pumps, valves, cylinders and hoses, said Padmanabhan.

“Diesel engines, axles, gearboxes and transmission systems used in heavy earth-moving equipment are frequently adapted for harbour and dock vehicles such as reach stackers and terminal tractors,” he added.

Advanced systems

India is considerably self-reliant for finished construction equipment since global manufacturers have set up local subsidiaries. However, the world’s most populous nation depends significantly on imports for construction equipment spare parts, especially for high-precision, advanced systems such as hydraulic assemblies and specialized parts used in larger construction equipment, according to the Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (Icema), an industry lobby group.

Also Read | Contract delays hold up 2,600 e-buses under govt scheme

India’s rapid pace of urbanization and roadbuilding, backed by the government’s highest ever annual budgetary capital expenditure outlay of 12.22 trillion for FY27, is generating considerable demand for construction equipment. Demand for construction vehicles rose as sales went up 3% in FY25 to over 140,000 units, with exports rising 10% year-on-year to 13,230 units in the same period, Icema records showed.

Additionally, India is looking to increase its shipbuilding capacity through the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Scheme, the Shipbuilding Development Scheme and the Maritime Development Fund, under which the Union Cabinet approved funds of 70,000 crore.

The government has also announced a 10,000 crore programme to step up domestic manufacturing of containers. The extended scheme for construction equipment would also support the indigenization drive for the entire ecosystem of container manufacturing – right from components to the final product.

India currently has 12 major ports and 200 minor/intermediate ports, with the government targeting the development of additional port capacity under initiatives such as Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047. The government’s Sagarmala programme aims to modernize ports, expand port capacity, improve multimodal connectivity and reduce logistics costs to support economic growth.

Queries emailed to the ministries of heavy industries, ports, shipping and waterways, and to major construction equipment manufacturers and port infrastructure companies on 17 June remained unanswered.

Also Read | How will Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool help India tackle shipping risks?

About the Authors

Manas Pimpalkhare

Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policy, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.<br><br>Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.<br><br>On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.

Subhash Narayan

Subhash is the infrastructure editor at Mint and tracks the momentous developments taking place in the space that is fast changing the Indian landscape. He finds reporting to be a passion that provides the necessary adrenaline rush and keeps you going.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.