NEW DELHI: The central government is considering expanding the ambit of a construction equipment localization scheme announced in the FY27 Union Budget to include components used to build port infrastructure and containers, according to two people aware of the development.
Govt may expand construction equipment localization scheme to include port infra, container components
SummaryOriginally proposed in the FY27 budget with ₹200 crore allocated, discussions focus on incentivizing local manufacturing due to rising demand in construction and shipbuilding sectors.
NEW DELHI: The central government is considering expanding the ambit of a construction equipment localization scheme announced in the FY27 Union Budget to include components used to build port infrastructure and containers, according to two people aware of the development.
About the Authors
Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policy, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.<br><br>Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.<br><br>On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.
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