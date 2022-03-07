Government reopens PLI window for white goods manufacturers

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BENGALURU : The government on Monday reopened the application window for production linked incentive scheme (PLI) for white goods- Air Conditioners and LED Lights- from March 10 to April 25. The move is aimed to give a second chance to prospective investors to take benefits of the Scheme, which will boost domestic manufacturing of components and sub-assemblies of Air Conditioners and LED Lights. The Scheme was approved by the Union Cabinet in April last year to give a push to Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The Scheme to be implemented over a seven-year period, from FY 2021-22 to FY 2028-29 has an outlay of Rs. 6,238 crore."The application window for the Scheme shall remain open for the period from the 10th March to 25th April, 2022 on the same on-line portal…No application shall be accepted after the closure of the application window," the department of policy for industry and internal trade (DPIIT), nodal ministry of PLI said in a release on Monday.Of the total 52 companies that filed their application, 42 applicants with committed investment of ₹4,614 crore have been provisionally selected as beneficiaries under the PLI scheme.The selected applicants include 26 for Air Conditioners manufacturing with committed investments of Rs. 3,898 crore and 16 for LED Lights manufacturing with committed investments of Rs. 716 crore. "Additional applications are invited under...the Scheme on the same terms and conditions as stipulated …on June 04, 2021, as amended from time to time. The incentive shall be available only for the remaining tenure of the Scheme," said DPIIT.Under the Scheme, AC and LED lights manufacturers will get an incentive of 4-6 per cent on incremental sales of goods manufactured in India for a period of five years.For selection, companies investing in basic/core components have a higher priority. Also, within a target segment, 'Large Investment' shall have a higher priority over 'Normal Investment'.As per government estimates, the PLI scheme will lead to incremental investment of ₹7,920 crore over a five-year period, and an incremental production worth ₹1.68 lakh crore, exports worth ₹64,400 crore, which would lead to direct and indirect revenues of ₹49,300 crore, besides creating additional four lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities.

