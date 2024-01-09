Government to consider correcting inverted duty structure in key sectors
Addressing inverted duty structures is vital for maintaining competitiveness, particularly against international rivals, aligning with the government's push for domestic manufacturing
New Delhi: The Centre will likely address the inverted duty structure affecting domestic manufacturing in key sectors such as textiles, leather, and engineering goods in the upcoming budget, two people aware of the matter told Mint.
Next Story
₹577.8-0.33%
₹465.35-0.21%
₹2,586.1-0.21%
₹1,305.051.25%
₹132.051.21%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message