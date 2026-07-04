Government to set up modern toy testing labs to boost quality, exports: Piyush Goyal

The government will set up state-of-the-art testing facilities across major toy manufacturing clusters to help domestic producers meet international quality benchmarks and expand their presence in overseas markets, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday, outlining the Centre's strategy to secure a larger share of the USD 120-billion global toy industry.

Speaking at the 17th Toy Biz International B2B Exhibition 2026 in New Delhi, Goyal said the new infrastructure would be developed through the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the National Test House and other government and semi-government laboratories. He urged the industry to identify the testing equipment needed so that Indian-made toys can achieve the highest quality certifications for both domestic and export markets.

"The Government would establish modern testing facilities across toy manufacturing clusters in the country," the minister said,

Goyal asks manufacturers to prepare list of testing equipments The minister asked manufacturers to prepare a comprehensive list of testing equipment requirements, saying it would help create an ecosystem capable of supporting world-class quality assessment and certification.

Looking ahead, Goyal encouraged the industry to take advantage of India's growing network of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) to access developed markets and build globally recognised Indian toy brands. He said duty-free access to European markets and the India-UK Free Trade Agreement, scheduled to come into force on July 15, would open significant opportunities for exporters.

He also called on manufacturers to embrace modern production technologies such as Computer-Aided Design and Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAD-CAM) systems and CNC machining. According to Goyal, adopting advanced manufacturing processes will enhance product quality, improve precision and increase production efficiency, allowing Indian companies to compete more effectively in international markets.

To accelerate overseas expansion, the minister assured industry players of support under the Export Promotion Mission. He encouraged companies to participate in global trade fairs, establish warehousing facilities in key export destinations and strengthen engagement with international brands, retailers and e-commerce platforms.

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Stressing the importance of long-term sustainability, Goyal urged greater investment in domestic production of motors, electronics, dies and moulds used in toy manufacturing. He said building a self-reliant supply chain would enhance competitiveness while lowering production costs.

Highlighting the sector's progress, Goyal said toy exports have surged by 239 per cent over the past four years, while imports have fallen by 32 per cent, reflecting the success of the Make in India initiative and the National Toy Action Plan. He noted that although domestically manufactured toys once accounted for only around 12 per cent of India's toy market, imports have now declined to about ₹2,500-3,000 crore in a market valued at nearly ₹18,000 crore, with Indian manufacturers supplying the bulk of domestic demand.