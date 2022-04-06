Govt appoints advisory committee for semiconductor manufacturing

The committee will be chaired by Ashwini Vaishnaw, minister of electronics and IT with the minister of state (MeitY) as the vice-chairperson and secretary, MeitY as convenor, and will comprise 17 members including government officials, academicians, domain and industry experts. Some of them include Vinod Dham, founder of Indo-US Venture Partners, Ajit Manocha, president of US-based SEMI, Neelkanth Mishra from Credit Suisse, Prof. A Paulraj, Emeritus Professor at Stanford University, Prof. Pradeep Khosla, chancellor, University of California San Diego, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras and Dr. Ajai Chowdhry, co-founder of HCL.