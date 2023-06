The ministry of textile on Thursday approved 20 R&D projects worth ₹61.09 crore across key strategic areas such as Geotech, Protech, Indutech, Sustainable Textiles, Sportech and Buildtech segments.

The allocation was announced after commerce minister Piyush Goyal held the 6th Mission Steering Group (MSG) meeting of the National Technical Textiles Mission today.

Goyal said that international benchmarking, deliberations with the industry and demand assessment are critical to identify high value & high-volume potential products to catalyze research and innovation in Technical Textiles in India.

“Ministry of Textiles approved 20 R&D projects worth ₹61.09 crores across key strategic areas of Geotech, Protech, Indutech, Sustainable Textiles, Sportech, Buildtech segments and Specialty Fibres (Carbon Fibre and Ultra High Molecular Weight Poly Ethylene) during the 6th MSG meeting," an official statement said.

Goyal also said that private engineering colleges of good repute to be encouraged to work together with Textile Research Associations (TRAs) or reputed Government institutes for wider awareness, benefits and optimal utilization of NTTM Scheme and foster research & innovation ecosystem across India.

Goyal also reviewed the inter-ministerial exercise conducted under NTTM for Mandation/Adoption of different Technical Textiles items and meetings held with the Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Defence for enhancing usage of Technical Textiles. QCOs for 31 Technical Textiles - 19 Geotextiles & 12 Protective Textiles issued on 10th April 2023.