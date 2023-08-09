Govt assuages industry concerns on laptop import curbs in high-level meeting

Govt assuages industry concerns on laptop import curbs in high-level meeting3 min read 09 Aug 2023, 08:37 AM IST
During this meeting, concerns related to the recent notification that imposed constraints on the import of personal computers and other IT hardware goods, along with its subsequent extension until November 1 were addressed and mitigated
NEW DELHI: The government is learnt to have assured global players in the laptop and IT hardware manufacturing space that there won’t be a ‘license raj’ policy that will be adopted by the government but the move to prohibit non-licensed imports of laptops, tablets and servers et al was aimed at boosting domestic production locally.