Govt considers PLI for furniture sector

The government has already rolled out the scheme with an outlay of about ₹2 trillion for as many as 14 sectors, including automobiles and auto components, white goods, pharma, textiles, advance chemistry cell and speciality steel. The objective of the scheme is to make domestic manufacturing globally competitive and to create global champions in manufacturing. Discussions are on for the PLI scheme for moulded furniture and toys, the official said.

