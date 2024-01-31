Hello User
Govt cuts import duty tax on mobile phone components to 10% from 15%

Govt cuts import duty tax on mobile phone components to 10% from 15%

The Indian government has today cut the import duty tax on mobile phone components to 10 percent

Import duty tax on mobile phone components has been reduced by 5%

The Centre has cut import duty for components used in the manufacture of mobile phones to 10 percent from 15 percent earlier, as per a notification from the Ministry of Finance.

Import duty on mobile phone parts such as back covers, battery covers, GSM antenna, main camera lens, and other mechanical items of plastic and metal has been reduced by 5 percent to 10 percent, it said.

Further, as per the notification, import duty on inputs used to manufacture these components has been cut to zero.

"Duty cuts on import of mobile phone parts would help big global manufacturers to set up large scale mobile assembly lines in India, and substantially increase exports of mobile phones," said Rajat Mohan, a director at tax consultancy firm MOORE Singhi told Reuters.

The move will make India’s mobile phone manufacturing more competitive, the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) said in a statement.

(With inputs from Reuters)

