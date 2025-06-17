Govt discusses roadmap to implement stricter emission norms for four-wheelers

New Delhi: Several Indian ministries on Tuesday discussed the roadmap for implementing the proposed Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) III norms, set to take effect from 2032.

The Union ministries of power, road transport, heavy industries, and petroleum met to strengthen the regulatory framework and reduce carbon emissions of four-wheeler vehicles, Union power minister Manohar Lal said on social media platform X.

In June last year, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) rolled out the draft norms which would come into effect from 2032. BEE proposed stringent targets to cut automotive emissions, while emphasizing battery electric vehicles as key to its clean mobility drive.

India's Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) norms are regulations aimed at improving the fuel economy of four-wheelers by limiting the average carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions of an automaker's entire fleet of vehicles sold in a given financial year. They are a critical component of the government's efforts to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels, curb air pollution, and meet its climate goals.

Indicating an intent to support low- and zero-emission technologies, BEE has also proposed incentives for carmakers to produce more battery EVs to avail higher fuel efficiency credits, even as EV sales volumes are stagnating.

BEE has proposed 91.7 gm CO2 per km and 70 gm CO2/km in CAFE 3 and CAFE 4, respectively at WLTP (world harmonised light vehicles testing procedure).

The current, operational CAFE-II norms came into effect in 2022. These norms are relevant for petrol, diesel, CNG (compressed natural gas), LPG (liquefied petroleum gas), hybrid and electric passenger vehicles. Vehicles covered under these norms include those having up to nine seats including the driver's seat and a gross vehicle weight not exceeding 3,500 kg.