A ‘three-strike’ policy will be followed for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers who are found to put out defective products on the market, the ministry of road transport and highways has told electric two-wheeler makers, according to people aware of the development.

This was verbally communicated to a representation of EV original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) at a meeting with the ministry, in light of the recent incidents of thermal runaways in EV batteries, which have been fatal in two instances so far and have critically injured many others.

A committee constituted by the ministry is probing the root cause of these incidents of EV fire. “OEMs were warned they’ll face severe consequences if they fail to address serious defects in their models," said a senior industry executive present at the meeting.

“A ‘three-strike’ policy for errant EV manufacturers was spoken of, which would impose ‘increasingly harsh’ penalties on brands who fail to rectify defects in their products. After a warning and the imposition of a heavy penalty, if the OEM still doesn’t course correct, the government may proceed to seal the manufacturing facility of such an OEM," the executive said.