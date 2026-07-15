Centre approves Gujarat shipbuilding cluster, Vadinar repair hub

The Centre has granted in-principle approval to two major maritime infrastructure projects—a greenfield shipbuilding cluster in Gujarat's Porbandar district and a large ship repair facility at Vadinar—as part of its plan to position India among the world's leading shipbuilding hubs,
The approvals were granted under the ₹20,000-crore Shipbuilding Development Scheme, a key component of the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 aimed at expanding India's shipbuilding and repair capabilities.
The approvals cover the establishment of greenfield shipbuilding cluster on the western coast and financial assistance for the development of one of the country's largest ship repair facilities.
The cluster will be developed through the National Shipbuilding and Heavy Industries Park–Gujarat (NSHIP-Gujarat), a special purpose vehicle (SPV) promoted by the ports, shipping and waterways ministry and the Gujarat Maritime Board.