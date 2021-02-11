Govt launches job portal for placing workers in MSMEs. 5 things to know

Technology Information, Forecasting and Assessment Council (TIFAC), think-tank under the Department of Science and Technology has launched job portal Saksham that will conduct skills mapping exercises of workers as per requirements of MSMEs.

TIFAC said Saksham will help eliminate middlemen, labour contractors as well as help in identification of skill proficiency level and development of skill cards for 'shramiks' (workers), the DST said.

"This initiative will facilitate placement of 10 lakh blue-collar jobs (pan-India), directly connect shramiks with MSMEs eliminating middlemen/labour contractors, identification of skill proficiency level and development of skill cards for shramiks. This portal will reduce the hardship of shramiks in finding jobs in nearby MSMEs," it said.

Here's how Saksham will help labourers to find work:

1) Saksham job portal conducts skills mapping exercises as per requirements of MSMEs across the country. Hence, it will help labourers to get work who were compelled to return to their native lands due to pandemic.

2) After the identification of skill proficiency level, the labourers will be provided with Skill Cards which will help them find job in MSMEs in the nearby areas.

3) This initiative will facilitate the placement of 10 lakh blue-collar jobs across India

4) Saksham directly connects labourers with MSMEs eliminating middlemen labour contractor

5) Our initiatives have already generated several start-ups. However, there can be a massive escalation in the numbers if we can trigger confidence in the youth to have their own start-ups. Atamanirbharata needs a change in mindset, said Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary at DST

Apart from MSMEs, it will also do skill mapping exercises of labourers for the seaweed cultivation industry which recently gathered much-needed attention from the government. The DST said: By an estimate if seaweed cultivation is done in 10 million hectares or five percent of the Exclusive Economic Zone area of India, it can provide employment to 50 million people.

TIFAC will demonstrate a model along with other in-line ministries for commercial farming of seaweeds and its processing for value addition towards boosting the economy, the DST added.

The initiatives were launched on TIFAC's 34th Foundation Day

(With inputs from agencies)

